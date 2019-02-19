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Bill Barr needs to step up and defend Trump: Tom Fitton
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5 views • February 19, 2019
Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton discusses how former FBI Director Andrew McCabe said that he briefly discussed invoking the 25th Amendment with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Fitton also discussed the problems at the Department of Justice and the FBI.
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