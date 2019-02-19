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Chinese Leader: We Will Turn The U.S. Lights Out
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4230 views • February 19, 2019
Trevor Noah joked Jussie Smollett deserves an Emmy for his performance on “Good Morning America”. Alex Jones calls in from the road to deliver his dead on analysis of leftist insanity.
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