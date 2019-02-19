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'What a Crock!': GOP Rep. Stewart Slams 'Liar' McCabe's Claims About Russia Investigation
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141 views • February 19, 2019
Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah) slammed Andrew McCabe after the former FBI deputy director detailed the central role he played in the bureau's Russia probe and the eventual appointment of a special counsel.
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