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All Hands On Deck
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8 views • February 19, 2019
"All Hands On Deck!"
Prisons, Reservations, Ghettos, Walls, or Bridges? Geoengineering will not go away on its own. It's an Equal Opportunity destroyer.
198 WAYS
Consider using 198 creative methods of nonviolent action to stop harmful geoengineering. These methods were taken from "From Dictatorship To Democracy". A description is in volume two of "The Politics of Nonviolent Action".
http://www.yourvirtualworld.tv/PDF/198.Solutions.pdf
Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
Prisons, Reservations, Ghettos, Walls, or Bridges? Geoengineering will not go away on its own. It's an Equal Opportunity destroyer.
198 WAYS
Consider using 198 creative methods of nonviolent action to stop harmful geoengineering. These methods were taken from "From Dictatorship To Democracy". A description is in volume two of "The Politics of Nonviolent Action".
http://www.yourvirtualworld.tv/PDF/198.Solutions.pdf
Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
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