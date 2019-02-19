Electricity - Lasers from SPACE - UTILITIES Have a "BIG" SECRET and SUN TAX - RAIN TAX

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Increased TAXES on ALL Based upon Placing Values on Natural Capital, soil, grass, trees, coral reefs, AIR and Rain and more.
The Green NEW Deal is a Done Deal - This green deal IS the Climate Action Plans which have "already" been adopted in your cities, counties, states and all countries, worldwide.