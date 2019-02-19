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Graham vows to investigate ‘administrative coup’ against Trump
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5 views • February 19, 2019
Marc Lotter, former press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, on how former FBI Director Andrew McCabe claimed that there were discussions within the DOJ on whether the 25th Amendment should be invoked to remove President Trump from office.
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