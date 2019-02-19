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America Responds To Jussie Smollett Hate Crime Hoax
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163 views • February 19, 2019
The alleged hate crime by MAGA hat wearing trump supporters has rocked the nation as Jussie Smollett's story unravels. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes joins Owen in studio to to take calls on what lessons Americans can learn from these types of hoaxes.
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