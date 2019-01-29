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Tuesday Night Chat w/ Dr. B. Baker 2019-01-29
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15 views • February 19, 2019
Durie Foster, Jr. was a special guest on Dr. Baker’s television show. He spoke about government, and what we should be doing. Please watch this episode from start to finish, with no distractions.
After watching, will you please share this episode with other people?
Thank you
After watching, will you please share this episode with other people?
Thank you
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