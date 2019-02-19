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Repent unto The Law and Salvation
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2 views • February 19, 2019
Christ says we must keep the law by the grace of God to repent unto salvation, and if we don't DO what Christ said to do and God said to do, we go to hell. And a bit on my stance about homosexuality.
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