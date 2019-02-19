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(((WAKE UP))) Full Show - WAR ROOM: The Truth Comes Out, Jussie Smollett Accidentally Exposes MSM 02/18/2019
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7 views • February 19, 2019
The Nigerian brothers now claim “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett paid them to participate in the alleged attack that pinned Trump supporters as violent, homophobic racists. The staged hoax is revealing the mainstream media’s bias against people who support the president. Additionally, a black civil rights activist said that Smollett’s actions could have triggered a “race war.
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