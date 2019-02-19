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Trump may veto legislation that blocks emergency declaration
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11 views • February 19, 2019
The White House is defending the president's declaration to get funds to build the border wall and says Trump will protect it 'guaranteed'; John Roberts reports. #AmericasNewsroom #FoxNews
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