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Critics mock Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal rollout
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45 views • February 19, 2019
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's new environmental manifesto faces sharp scrutiny; Doug McKelway reports. #SpecialReport #FoxNews
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current eventsnewsdemocratsclimate changeglobal warmingfox newsfox news channelbret baierus newscongresscongress newspolitics newsaococasio-cortezalexandria ocasio-cortezalexandria ocasio cortezocasio cortezspecial reportgreen new dealdemocratic socialistenvironmental lawsfreshman democratsclimate change debate
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