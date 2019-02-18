© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jussie Smollett Hate Crime Hoax Exposed - 02/18/2019
Follow
1
Share
Report
8 views • February 19, 2019
Monday, February 18th - The Nigerian brothers now claim “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was a staged hoax is revealing the mainstream media’s bias against people who support the president. Today's in-studio guest is founder & director of the Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes explaining his mission to defend the Constitution. Also, Newswars.com's European correspondent Dan Lyman breaks down Europe’s populist riots and how the globalist scheme of the EU is falling apart. Also, Roger Stone calls in.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.