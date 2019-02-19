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The Truth Comes Out, Jussie Smollett Accidentally Exposes MSM - War Room Full Show
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46 views • February 19, 2019
Harrison Smith takes over the War Room where he is joined by a plethora of guests. First, William Gheen comes on to discuss the Jussie Smollett case. Adrienna DiCioccio and Brad Chadford later join to discuss #48Dark on Twitter and Wednesday’s Twitter HQ protest. Then Peter Boykin comes on to talk about his MAGA hat assault and finally, Owen and Roger join the show to comment on Trump’s speech about Venezuela and the outrageous coup attempt by the Deep State via the 25th Amendment.
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