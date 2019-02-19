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Warren Endorses The Deep State Coup, The Battle Has Begun
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15 views • February 19, 2019
The Deep State's coup effort to overthrow a duly elected and sitting President has been uncovered.
https://www.infowars.com/rosenstein-was-counting-votes-on-25th-amendment-effort-for-trumps-removal/
https://www.infowars.com/elizabeth-warren-trump-may-not-even-be-a-free-person-in-2020/
https://www.infowars.com/mccabe-says-rosenstein-was-absolutely-serious-about-secretly-recording-trump/
https://www.infowars.com/limbaugh-dojs-25th-amendment-discussions-a-silent-coup-against-trump/
https://www.infowars.com/rosenstein-was-counting-votes-on-25th-amendment-effort-for-trumps-removal/
https://www.infowars.com/elizabeth-warren-trump-may-not-even-be-a-free-person-in-2020/
https://www.infowars.com/mccabe-says-rosenstein-was-absolutely-serious-about-secretly-recording-trump/
https://www.infowars.com/limbaugh-dojs-25th-amendment-discussions-a-silent-coup-against-trump/
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