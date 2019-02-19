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Democrats Now Working Double Time To Get Alex Jones Kicked Off Air
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262 views • February 19, 2019
Infowars is the tip of the spear in the side of the Deep State. Alex Jones call in from the road to explain how delivering cutting edge analysis has made him the #1 target of the Democrats.
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