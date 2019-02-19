© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones & Roger Stone Breakdown The Coup To Remove Trump
Follow
0
Share
Report
400 views • February 19, 2019
Roger Stone joins Alex Jones to break down the democrats' plan to unconstitutionally use the 25th Amendment to unjustly remove President Trump, and likely VP Mike Pence as well, from office to place Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in the highest seat of the Executive branch of our government.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.