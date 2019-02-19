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SCIENTIST AND THE ELITE TRY TO HIDE WHAT REALLY HAPPENED AT CERN, DEMONIC ENTITIES, EXTRA DIMENSIONS
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166 views • February 19, 2019
A & Ω Productions Scientist are beginning to get more and more "religious". What has happened at CERN the past few Years? And What are they up to, this will not be your typical video. Speakers: Chuck Missler and Charles Lawson Human Sacrifice at Cern: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVNnq... Original Sermon: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wq4WB...
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