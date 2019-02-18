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Despite Censorship Alex Jones Is More Popular Then Ever
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734 views • February 18, 2019
Roger Stone and Owen Shroyer join Alex Jones to discuss how mainstream media attacks and big tech censorship can't stop Infowars from telling the truth and won't stop Alex Jones' fans from listening to it.
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