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Special Guest - Jill Wheeler - Mother of Ohio Teen Who Got Vaccinated Against Her Wishes
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359 views • February 18, 2019
Jill Wheeler, mother of the Ohio teen whose "vaccine defiance" went viral online and in the media, joined us to explain her side of the story that the media didn't want you to hear.
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