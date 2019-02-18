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General Welfare Presents: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement, RIP Lyndon LaRouche 2/13/19
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21 views • February 18, 2019
The Fruits of Lyndon LaRouche’s Passion and Dedication Are Everywhere Around Us
Feb. 14 (EIRNS) The new Italian government, has enshrined Franklin Roosevelt’s Glass-Steagall law, championed around the world by LaRouche, as everyone knows, in its coalition program. None of it would have happened without the campaign of Lyndon and Helga LaRouche and the Schiller Institute for the Verdi tuning of C=256 Hertz, beginning in 1988.
Feb. 14 (EIRNS) The new Italian government, has enshrined Franklin Roosevelt’s Glass-Steagall law, championed around the world by LaRouche, as everyone knows, in its coalition program. None of it would have happened without the campaign of Lyndon and Helga LaRouche and the Schiller Institute for the Verdi tuning of C=256 Hertz, beginning in 1988.
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