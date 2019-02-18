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The Chain Breaker
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14 views • February 18, 2019
Donnie Swaggart preaches a message "Chain Breaker" Sunday morning February 17, 2019. If you have ANY KIND of Bondage in your life, pay close attention! Everyone needs to hear this message! Text is from Mark 5
Generational Ancestral and Family Curses https://www.exposingsatanism.org/generational-ancestral-and-family-curses-introduction/
Help support this ministry: https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
Generational Ancestral and Family Curses https://www.exposingsatanism.org/generational-ancestral-and-family-curses-introduction/
Help support this ministry: https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
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