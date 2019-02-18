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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) MONDAY 2/18/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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31 views • February 18, 2019
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StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM AUSTIN TEXAS:
DEMOCRAT RACE BAITER EMPIRE ACTOR JUSSIE SMOLLETT REFUSES TO TALK TO CHICAGO POLICE RE FILING FALSE ATTACK CLAIM
BLACK CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST SAYS SMOLLET COULD HAVE STARTED A RACE WAR
EUROPE'S POPULIST RIOTS
[VIDEO] NUTCASE LIBERAL STORE EMPLOYEE TELLS KID WITH MAGA HAT TO "F OFF"
Fill In Host: Owen Shroyer
Guests:
Alex Jones (phone-in)
Stewart Rhoades
Dan Lyman
Roger Stone
StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM AUSTIN TEXAS:
DEMOCRAT RACE BAITER EMPIRE ACTOR JUSSIE SMOLLETT REFUSES TO TALK TO CHICAGO POLICE RE FILING FALSE ATTACK CLAIM
BLACK CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST SAYS SMOLLET COULD HAVE STARTED A RACE WAR
EUROPE'S POPULIST RIOTS
[VIDEO] NUTCASE LIBERAL STORE EMPLOYEE TELLS KID WITH MAGA HAT TO "F OFF"
Fill In Host: Owen Shroyer
Guests:
Alex Jones (phone-in)
Stewart Rhoades
Dan Lyman
Roger Stone
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