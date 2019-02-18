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Watch Andrew McCabe Admit They Tried To Remove The President Of The United States
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1342 views • February 18, 2019
Andrew McCabe told 60 Minutes that he and Rod Rosenstein discussed the 25th Amendment in regards to removing President Trump. Owen Shroyer breaks down how this is an admitted coup.
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