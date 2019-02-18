© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Resurrection Complete
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • February 18, 2019
A step by step argument for the resurrection of Jesus Christ. A person professing to be a Christian, should be able to defend the fact of the Resurrection. And that's exactly what the resurrection is. It's neither myth nor legend. It's a fact. The Resurrection founds God's promise to put His Spirit in us when we faithe; act on His word. Paul said, ""And if Christ be not raised, your faith is vain(profitless manipulation)."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.