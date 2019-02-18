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Roasting and Toasting Toward Carbon Taxation - Sporkplode 32
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3 views • February 18, 2019
Can roasting turkey or burning toast lead to the implementation of a carbon tax? Patricia Spork thinks so, since expert results from a home-environment experiment show cooking is releasing toxic pollutants, damaging heath and air quality.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6714141/Making-toast-exposes-people-toxic-air-pollution-standing-busy-traffic-junction.html
https://indoorchem.org/projects/homechem/
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLsc2-5fAgMq7fRE6q0uWx-2F_EqBd4S_n
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6714141/Making-toast-exposes-people-toxic-air-pollution-standing-busy-traffic-junction.html
https://indoorchem.org/projects/homechem/
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLsc2-5fAgMq7fRE6q0uWx-2F_EqBd4S_n
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