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Lansing, MI Soul-Winning Marathon & Preaching Event | Mar 9, 2019
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Pastor Tommy McMurtry announces a soul-winning marathon and preaching event in Lansing, MI on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
For more information, contact [email protected]
Original video: http://bit.ly/2SYnxoI
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
For more information, contact [email protected]
Original video: http://bit.ly/2SYnxoI
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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