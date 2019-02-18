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FULL SHOW: McCabe, Smollett & MSM That Lies To You
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42 views • February 18, 2019
Today's broadcast covers the trending topics with McCabe and Smollett. David gives his take on how the mainstream media has been portraying Jussie Smollett and now the narrative has changed. Then Huffington Post has an article trying to justify late term abortions. Fox News has Rush Limbaugh on to say whether Trump is justified in taking executive action to secure funding for his border wall. David Knight is then joined by callers to get their take on what is currently going on in the news.
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