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After Jussie Smollet Hoax The Democrats Are More Dangerous Than Ever
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141 views • February 18, 2019
Everyday Democrats project their own corruption onto President Trump, yet the facts reveal how dangerous the Democratic party has become. Owen Shroyer tackles the future for a party so comfortable with lies and hate.
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