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Rotary phone lines no more
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18 views • February 18, 2019
'CRTC approves SaskTel's bid to discontinue rotary dial service in the province.'
links to our 302 products:
http://www.phonecoinc.com/category.asp?category=Bake#01003
http://www.phonecoinc.com/category.asp?category=Bake2#02013
http://www.phonecoinc.com/category.asp?category=Nov#02056
http://www.phonecoinc.com/category.asp?category=Jack#01025
video source:
http://www.cbc.ca/player/play/2218614032
Fond memories of visits to Sasktel in Regina Saskatchewan, 30+ years ago.
:)
links to our 302 products:
http://www.phonecoinc.com/category.asp?category=Bake#01003
http://www.phonecoinc.com/category.asp?category=Bake2#02013
http://www.phonecoinc.com/category.asp?category=Nov#02056
http://www.phonecoinc.com/category.asp?category=Jack#01025
video source:
http://www.cbc.ca/player/play/2218614032
Fond memories of visits to Sasktel in Regina Saskatchewan, 30+ years ago.
:)
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