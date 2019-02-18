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Handmaid’s TAIL: Saudi App Still Tracking Women & Other Slaves
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4 views • February 18, 2019
The Absher app has been available in the Apple marketplace and Google Play store, but Infowars was removed from the Apple App store. This app is helping men track their wives if they try to flee the country. David Knight explains...
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