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Did McCabe Consider Trump Assassination?
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59 views • February 18, 2019
Former Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe appears on 60 Minutes and admits to attempting to have President Trump removed from office for what he claims was collusion with Russia to win the election. Truth Unsealed has learned that the idea of assassinating the president was floated if constitutional methods failed.David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
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