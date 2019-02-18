© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democrats Want To Take Your Guns And They Just Admitted It
Follow
0
Share
Report
123 views • February 18, 2019
Jerry Nadler and Nancy Pelosi have delivered remarks that in the future a Democrat president could declare gun control a “national emergency”. Owen Shroyer exposes the left’s hatred for the 2nd Amendment.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.