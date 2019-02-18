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Dear MSM: Roger Stone Not Really Gagged
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6 views • February 18, 2019
Roger Stone widely reported by MSM as being "gagged" by his trial judge. Another example of fake news. Yes, Roger is gagged. He cannot talk about his case on the steps of the courthouse. In any other venue, he is NOT GAGGED. Poor people using MSM as their source of "news" are living in a different reality. The NWO has succeeded in creating "The Matrix". Are you in it, or see it for what it is?
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