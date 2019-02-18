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Jussie Smollett and Other Hate Crime Hoaxes
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7 views • February 18, 2019
Hoping to sow the seeds of racial division and yet another way to disparage Trump supporters, the "attack" was non-stop news on all the fake MSM channels and sites. Everyone expressed their "horror". The "attack" turns out to be a stage play concocted in the sick mind of a failing actor. MSM coverage now? Crickets, or trying to change the narrative that the coverage was as a result of right wing propaganda. MSM, enemies of the people.
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