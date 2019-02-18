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John Bound: Trump's National Emergency Is Real
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10 views • February 18, 2019
Jim Acosta, a true enemy of the people, displays his bias and political agenda, when doing his Academy Award level work in his role as a journalist. Tries to shift the perception with his "I'm so paranoid that they are going to pull the plug on us here in the Rose Garden" gaslighting. CNN is fake news. The national emergency is real.
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