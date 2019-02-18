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Liberals Believe Trump's National Emergency is Unconstitutional, but Gun Control Isn't
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125 views • February 18, 2019
Kaitlin Bennett asked Kent State students if Trump is violating the Constitution by declaring a national emergency. She asked those that said yes if restrictions on our 1st and 2nd amendment rights are also unconstitutional. Their answers will leave you worried about our future generation.
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