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Pastor David Berzins Made the News!
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4 views • February 18, 2019
Pastor David Berzins of Strong Hold Baptist Church in Norcross, GA made the local news recently!
Original video: http://bit.ly/2BENQ9y
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2BENQ9y
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www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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