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LinkedIn Vintage Phone Wall
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4 views • February 18, 2019
Icon Interiors installed the Vintage Phone Wall and sent this video to us. Located on the 28th floor of the Empire State Building, the Vintage Phone Wall includes a doorway into LinkedIn's Speak Easy Room. Calling one of the phones actually activates the door release. Thank you John, from Icon Interiors, for passing this on to Mary.
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