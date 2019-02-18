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Flat Earth Chat Raids and Children's Books
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15 views • February 18, 2019
I went on Del's livestream to provide my support as well as speak about a couple of concerns including an update on my flat Earth children's book, the inefficacy of co-ordinated "chat raids," and how to do more effective activism.
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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