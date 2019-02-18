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Am I SAVED? WHAT does it MEAN? | WatchmanReview
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12 views • February 18, 2019
Can we KNOW if we are saved? And if we can, how does the "Parable of the 10 Virgins" fit into the soon Rapture event...if at all? What if I still commit sin? I did not know the answers to these tough questions - until now. I pray this video brings you peace and comfort, as well.
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