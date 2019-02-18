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Andrew Mcabe 60 min: Dep Attorney Gen Offered to Wear Wire/ Never Gets Searched
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7 views • February 18, 2019
Andrew McCabe: “The Deputy Attorney General offered to wear a wire into the White House. He said, ‘I never get searched when I go into the White House, I could easily wear a recording device, they wouldn’t know it was there.’”
“He was not joking. He was absolutely serious.”
“He was not joking. He was absolutely serious.”
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