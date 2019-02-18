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Is EMF protection scientifically backed?
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438 views • February 18, 2019
As technology become more and more ubiquitous in our lives, many feel that the risk of developing health problems from exposure to electromagnetic radiation increases dramatically. Many EMF protection products claim to be able to reduce or even eliminate these harmful effects, but are these claims scientifically backed? It is important to either verify or disprove purported health benefits of .... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/is-emf-protection-scientifically-backed/
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