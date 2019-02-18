© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democrats Announce Plan For Coup Against Trump
Follow
0
Share
Report
13 views • February 18, 2019
Sunday, February 17th: 'Empire' Attack Hoax - Investigators now believe actor Jussie Smollett staged the racial attack he claimed was perpetrated by white Trump supporters. Predictably, the media is running cover for Smollett while Democrats stay silent over the matter. Meanwhile, President Trump's national emergency is underway. On today's show, we'll break down how the DOJ's plan to overthrow Trump via the 25th Amendment with Mueller's Russia hoax. Deep State exposed.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.