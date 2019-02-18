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Firing a 2 Inch Gun at 12,500 Frames Per Second
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39 views • February 18, 2019
One of the smallest pistols in the world which actually can fire, is demonstrated in this video by the Slo-Mo Team. This little gun looks like it could be dangling on a charm bracelet or necklace.....or have a pair for earrings.
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