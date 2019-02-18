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Shadow of Things to Come
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30 views • February 18, 2019
02/17/19-Teaching-(Sun PM Service)
"Things to Come" Speaks of Future Events. Looking at Israel's Seven God-Given Feasts Within A Seven-Month Span, We See the First Four (Spring) Feasts Were Accomplished at Passover and the Passion of Christ and His Resurrection and the Day of Pentecost. The Three (Fall) Feasts Are Yet to Come. Also, an Overview of God's System of Sevens. Bible: Colossians 2:16-17
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
"Things to Come" Speaks of Future Events. Looking at Israel's Seven God-Given Feasts Within A Seven-Month Span, We See the First Four (Spring) Feasts Were Accomplished at Passover and the Passion of Christ and His Resurrection and the Day of Pentecost. The Three (Fall) Feasts Are Yet to Come. Also, an Overview of God's System of Sevens. Bible: Colossians 2:16-17
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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