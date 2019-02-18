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End of Travel: Government permission to travel: “Authority to Transport”
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45 views • February 18, 2019
Feb. 17, 2019– Mary Greeley News – A white paper on the use of PNR and API data (airline reservations), published by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in January 2019, lays out more starkly than ever before the goal of governments around the world: a permission-based system of government control and prior restraint in which a common carrier must receive “Authority to Carry”
https://marygreeley.com/?p=81638
https://marygreeley.com/?p=81638
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