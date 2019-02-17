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Lara Trump Rips McCabe for Ordering Obstruction of Justice Probe Against Pres. Trump
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10 views • February 17, 2019
Trump 2020 campaign adviser Lara Trump slammed Andrew McCabe Saturday after the former FBI deputy director confirmed in a recent interview that he ordered an obstruction of justice probe against the president.
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