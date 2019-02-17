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Communist Mass Murder or Socialist Suicide?
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555 views • February 17, 2019
Before you embrace or reject socialism it's necessary you look at the history of socialism. It's no longer a theory. We've now witnessed more than a full century of applied socialism.
It started with the Bolshevik revolution that removed the Tsar and turned Russia into the Soviet Union.
Over the decades; China, Cambodia, Cuba, North Korea, all of Eastern Europe, turned communist or socialist.
The documented death toll under Communist rule has numbered in the hundreds of millions.
It started with the Bolshevik revolution that removed the Tsar and turned Russia into the Soviet Union.
Over the decades; China, Cambodia, Cuba, North Korea, all of Eastern Europe, turned communist or socialist.
The documented death toll under Communist rule has numbered in the hundreds of millions.
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