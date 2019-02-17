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The Obama Deception and Abomination
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66 views • February 17, 2019
The Obama Deception was released in 2009 to outline the next steps of the elites’ plot to destroy America from within.
Obama’s election was a critical juncture in the New World Order’s plans. It’s not about Left or Right: it’s about a One World Government.
Help support this ministry: https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
Obama’s election was a critical juncture in the New World Order’s plans. It’s not about Left or Right: it’s about a One World Government.
Help support this ministry: https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
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